NEWRA Supports All Agenda Items

All four requests that were on the North End/Waterfront Resident’ Association were approved at the group’s September meeting held at the Nazzaro Community Center.

A large number of residents filled the hall to express their opinions on the proposed items on the agenda.

A request by Mother Anna’s Restaurant, 211 Hanover Street for a Wine and Malt with Liqueurs, and a closing time of 12am was supported by NEWRA 20-1.

The request was to replace a formed all alcohol license to support the reopening of the restaurant with 84 seats and a private outdoor patio.

Locale, Inc. 350-352 Hanover Street, holder of a malt, wine liqueurs license, received support by a 19-2 by the community group.

Boston Lobster Company’s request to change the zoning relief for restaurant use in the basement and first floor at 204 Hanover Street was supported by a vote of 15-8.

The request by DePasquale Ventures drew most of the attention by abutters that presented a negative response to the project being presented by the firm.

Plans that were supported 16-8 call for a combined parcel of land at 60-70 Cross Street into one construction block with an additional story, and to change to culinary arts education, retail, restaurant, outdoor seating on private property roof deck and three apartments.

The next NEWRA meeting will be held on Thursday, October 10 at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street at 6:30pm.