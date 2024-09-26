Five North End restaurants seeking full liquor licenses

Five North End eateries are planning to apply to the City of Boston Licensing Board for All Alcohol Licenses to replace existing Wines and Malt with Liqueurs License

They have already appeared before the NorthEnd/Waterfront Residents’ Association’s (NEWRA) Zoning and Licensing Committee’s September meeting and will on the agenda of the full board’s October monthly meeting.

Applying are Antico Forno, Inc., 93 Salem Street, Terramia Ristorante, Inc., 98 Salem Street, Strega Inc., 379-381 Hanover Street, II Panino, Inc., 11 Parmenter Street, Pappare Ristorante, Inc., 358-364 Hanover Street.

Giacomo’s Ristorante, 355 Hanover Street, Margia Corporation is seeking to expand the existing restaurant of 58 seats on two floors into adjacent space at 351 Hanover Street (formerly Pomodoro Restaurant) adding approximately 28 seats.