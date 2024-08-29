NEWRA ZLC Committee Addresses Five Agenda Items

By Phil Orlandella

It was a very busy evening on Tuesday, August 20 when the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) Zoning and Licensing Committee heard five agenda items that focus on project proposals of interest to the North End.

Once the public meeting has been held, the ZLC Committee will report their findings to the full NEWRA board for action at its Thursday, September 12 public meeting at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street at 6:30 PM.

The Martignetti Restaurant Group’s application to the City of Boston Licensing Board for the transfer of the existing Wine and Malt Beverage License from Dolce Vita Restaurant, 221 Hanover Street, to operate a new restaurant at the same location.

Mother Anna Restaurant, 211 Hanover Street, is requesting a Wine and Malt beverage with Liqueurs License, to replace a former all alcohol license for the reopening of the restaurant (closing hour 12 AM) and a private 84 seat outdoor patio.

Locale, 351 Hanover Street, holder of a malt, wine and liqueurs license has applied for an all-alcohol license.

North End Lobster, 204 Hanover Street, has applied for zoning relief to change use of a new restaurant in the basement and first floor.

DePasquale Ventures has applied for zoning relief to combined three parcels (60-70 Cross Street) into one area at the former site of Martignetti Liquors block.

Plans call for a two-story addition and a change use to a culinary arts educational school, retail restaurant, outdoor seating on a private rood-deck and three apartments.