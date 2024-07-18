Deplorable trash/rodent conditions continue on Morton Street

Stillman Street residents, along with those living in the immediate area, have had to deal with deplorable trash and rodent conditions for many years and the nasty problem still exists and has spread into the recently opened Cutillo Park.

Residents believe this situation is probably a health problem that needs to be fixed.

The problem began in the area and escalated when the city, a few years ago, granted several restaurants in the area the ability to place their trash, oil containers and other debris out on Morton Street, adjacent to a community park. Morton Street is listed as a 24-hour public way.

Apparently, the agreement calls for the business owners to place out trash properly and require them to clean the area on a regular basis.

“This has yet to take place and the situation has become worse,” Kristen Hoffman, President of Cutillo Park, told the Review.

“Morton Street has simply become a business dumping ground for some time now and has carried over to the newly renovated public park,” she added. (Before it was recently reopened)

“Cutillo Park has been bated several times and it didn’t work,” Hoffman noted. “It is so bad that even residents were not able to clean up the area anymore,” she said.

“The situation has become a trash eyesore with nasty conditions that need to be addressed immediately” she concluded.

A letter and a petition have been sent to Mayor Michelle Wu (April 2024) demanding the city to take actions to alleviate the problem plaguing the area.

Apparently, Hoffman mentioned the situation to the mayor at her recent North End Coffee Hour held at Langone Park.

Residents are still calling for the city to resolve the situation as best as possible.