New Health Hosts Free Monthly Senior Lunches at Nazzaro Community Center

North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) hosts complimentary senior luncheons at the Nazzaro Community Center, located at 30 North Bennet Street, on the second Friday of each month starting at 12 p.m. Local restaurants provide a healthy lunch for a group of seniors to enjoy while a NEW Health employee provides a health talk. Topics include vision, dental, nutrition, podiatry and more. Other guest educators and vendors periodically join. NEW Health is grateful for the donors who generously dedicate their time to help the community.

Upcoming dates through summer:

· July 12

· August 9

· September 13

· Ongoing through December 31, 2024

Transportation services can be provided for those who need it. Please contact NEW Health’s Public Affairs and Outreach Coordinator, Danny Coakley at 617-643-8105 to coordinate a ride.

How To Register: Reach out to Danny Coakley to confirm which date and how many people will be attending in your party

As a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) extends its world-renowned healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Boston’s North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods. NEW Health is committed to improving the quality of health and life for those it serves by providing high quality health care that is consumer oriented, culturally appropriate, neighborhood-based, affordable, and produces positive outcomes. NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding community since 1971. In addition to primary care services for all patients, many specialty services are also offered including dental, vision, behavioral health, obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services and x-ray services. NEW Health is a private, non-profit corporation that is governed by a community-based Board of Directors and licensed by the Department of Public Health. More information at www.newhealthcenter.org, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.