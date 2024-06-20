Boston Lyric Opera’s Free Outdoor “Street Stage” Series Returns

Boston Lyric Opera’s (BLO) popular mobile performance venue Street Stage returns for free live performances to locations throughout Boston this summer. Sponsored by HarborOne Bank and the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, Street Stage brings opera and popular music performances to neighborhoods from Charlestown to South Boston; the series kicked off June 1 on the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

Conceived and created as a way to bring music to the public during COVID shutdowns, the 26-foot-long Street Stage vehicle is a semi-trailer engineered to open on three sides and offer a 270-degree view of performers. Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to the open-air performances.

“There’s no more exhilarating experience than hearing beautiful music on a gorgeous warm summer day,” says BLO Artistic Director Nina Yoshida Nelsen. “The artists performing this summer season are some of the most accomplished performers in Greater Boston. Different programs and activities are planned at each site, so multiple visits are encouraged!”

Nelsen says support from HarborOne Bank and the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture is crucial to make the series available for free across the city. “It’s quite fitting that three of our concerts are in places where the Harbor figures prominently.”

Details on the performance listings below, and information on BLO’s other summer events is available at blo.org/events.

Upcoming Events

Street Stage Returns to the South End’s Villa Victoria

Date/Time: June 13, 2024 @ 4:30 PM

Location: Plaza Betances, IBA’s Villa Victoria, 100 W. Dedham Street, South End

Details: Street Stage makes its anticipated return to Villa Victoria. This family-friendly program will highlight Spanish-language arias, and poetry by local residents and youth program participants, all to celebrate the cultural heritage of the community.

Street Stage Debut at Charlestown Navy Yard

Date/Time: August 3, 2024 @ 3:30 PM and 4:30 PM

Location: Charlestown Navy Yard, 23 2nd Ave., Charlestown, Boston

Details: For the first time, Street Stage visits the historic Charlestown Navy Yard. In partnership with the National Parks Service of Boston, this event will feature operatic arias and music inspired by the sea, set against the backdrop of the Boston Harbor. Performances will take place on the lawn of the 1805 Commandant’s House, with alternating musical sets at 3:30 PM and 4:30 PM. The program will also include meet-the-artist interviews and family-friendly educational content.

An Evening Concert at South Boston’s Moakley Park

Date/Time: August 7, 2024, 5:30-7:30 PM

Location: Moakley Park Picnic Area, 450 Old Colony Ave., South Boston

Details: Street Stage brings a multicultural music program to historic Moakley Park for the first time. The event, perfect for a family-friendly evening, will feature food, games, and kid-centered art activities provided by Boston Harbor Now. Picnic tables and chairs will be available on a first-come basis, with attendees encouraged to bring their own seating. Registration is recommended at blo.org/events.