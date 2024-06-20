BCYF Mirabella Pool to Open Friday, June 28

The BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End will open for the summer season on Friday, June 28, 2024. This outdoor pool, as well as several indoor pools across the City operated by Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), are available to residents looking to cool off. Locations and hours of operation of the pools can be found at Boston.gov/BCYF-Aquatics.

BCYF Mirabella Pool, located at 475 Commercial Street, will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with lap swim available at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday through Friday. It is free to swim at all BCYF pools but there are some protocols in place at BCYF pools heading into the summer season:

• Visitors must create a profile in the system at Boston.gov/BCYF-Registration.

• While pre-registration will not be required on weekdays, due to the increased demand on weekends, you must register for a swim time slot at Boston.gov/BCYF-Mirabella for Saturdays and Sundays. There will be staff onsite to assist. To guarantee a slot and prevent lines, please register in advance.

• Registration will go live 24 hours before the following day’s sessions and will remain open until all spots are taken or until the session is half over, whichever comes first.

• Swim sessions will be 90 minutes.

• Preference will be given to Boston residents.

• Children under eight need an adult in the water with them at all times.

• Three children under 12 are allowed per adult.

• All pools will be staffed by trained lifeguards.

• Please bring your own water and snacks.

When near water there are several things to keep in mind to keep you and your family safe:

• Always watch children near any body of water. Make sure to swim in the designated areas and know where the lifeguards are present.

• Swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

• Learn the basics of swimming. If you don’t already know how to swim, contact your local BCYF pool to get a proper lesson. BCYF offers limited summer lessons and will offer additional swim lessons in the fall.

• Obey “No Diving” signs and do not dive into shallow water.

Because of a collaboration between Boston Public Schools, Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the Public Facilities Department, and the Property Management Department, investments of City funding, and improved facilities assessment, the City is on track to have more pools open this year than in previous summers, including the BCYF Clougherty, Hennigan, Marshall, Mattahunt, and Perkins pools. BCYF Marshall Community Center pool opened in fall 2023 and the BCYF Mattahunt opened recently. The Hennigan and Perkins are expected to be open this summer as is the Clougherty Pool, which is undergoing a two-year renovation. This fiscal year, Mayor Wu allocated $34.3 million in the FY24-FY28 capital plan for repairing and renovating the city’s pools.

A full list of the City’s pools and their operating hours can be found here. Additionally, the City’s splash pads and water features are already operational. A map of those water features can be found here.

BCYF is also operating programming for registered youth at community centers across the city this summer. Learn more about BCYF’s programming at Boston.gov/BCYF. These programs are in addition to a variety of expanded BCYF programming for teens and 900 youth jobs hosted at BCYF community centers through the Mayor’s Summer Jobs Program.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) is the City of Boston’s largest youth and human service agency. BCYF operates 35 community centers in Boston that offer a variety of engaging and enriching programs for people of all ages created through community input and need. BCYF also oversees many citywide programs.