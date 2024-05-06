News, Notes and Whatever?

NEWRA Committee Reviews Two Requests

Two requests, a beer and wine license transfer and a varience for a common roof deck, were on the April 23 North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association’s Zoning and Licensing public meeting at 7pm.

Being held at the Mariners House, 11 North Square, the committee will discuss and review a proposal by Frank Pellino to the Boston Board for a transfer of a beer and wine license for a new 50 seat eatery, Pappare Ristorante with bar at 358-364 Hanover Street.

The location formerly housed a restaurant and an adjacent doctor’s office.

Also on the agenda was a request to the Boston Board of Appeal for variance for a building code violation associated with a proposed common roof deck at 75 Fulton Street.

The committee will make recommendations to the full members for approval.

NEMPAC Performs Live Opera at the North End Library

A free special event, a sneak preview of an opera, produced by the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) Opera Project and the Boston Festival Orchestra at the North End Library, 20 Parmenter Street.

The free live performance is sponsored by the Friends of the North End Library (FONEL) with funds from its continuing improved book sale on the shelves in the back of the library.

Now in its 13th season of the NEMPAC/BFO a thrilling production of Orfeo’s Italian Baroque opera, Orfeo ed Euridice will be performed on Saturday morning, May 18 from 11am-12:15pm.

In the sneak-peak preview, community members from the North End will meet artists from the production.

The audience will listen to a selection of songs and duets performed from Gluck’s famous score.

The event includes an interactive presentation that explores queer representation in opera, and the classics, and how the production design elements in the interpretation creates a beautiful and nostalgic 90s era gay club scene where music and community heals all wounds.

“This is a not to be missed musical,” according to FONEL.

Once Again, Giorgio’s Provides Holiday Mail

As they have done so many times in the past, Giorgio’s La Familia on Prince Street provided a great meal for the seniors at the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center at 1 Michelangelo St.

A Pasquetta (Little Easter) meal was enjoyed by seniors as they feasted on garden salad, chicken Florentine, ricotta lasagna and mini cannoli.

FOCCP Free Membership Social

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP), each year, holds a terrific membership social to meet new friends, enjoy some food and liquor and to renew its membership and to sign up new residents.

This year’s social will be held at Tia’s on the Waterfront with free admission.

New Sculpture on Greenway

Far from home Sculpture Zhidong Zhang’s Far Away from Home image sculpture is currently on display through March 25, 2025 on The Greenway at Auntie Kay and Uncle Frank Chin Park.

The sculpture features a Curio cabinet standing more than 8 feet tall and over 6 feet wide. It serves as a display case for the artist’s photographic work.

Part of the Greenway Conservancy’s ongoing Chinese Zodiare series of public art program, artwork is exclusively funded by grants and private funds.

The sculpture is a great piece of artwork displayed publicly for people to view and enjoy.

New Beer Garden at Dewey Square

A new partnership with local brewery Night Shift Brewing will operate a pop-up beer garden in Dewey Square Park this spring starting May 8.

The new beer garden will remain open through October providing a special space to enjoy brews during the warmer months.

Night Shift on The Greenway will be further activated through events and programs such as fitness classes, events and festivals.

In addition to Night Shift, Trillium Garden on The Greenway has returned for its 8th season, operating at the corner of High Street and Atlantic Avenue across from Rowes Wharf.

Food trucks will vend at this location to compliment Trillium’s offerings.

The Conservancy’s website will list updated hours for the beer garden and food truck schedule throughout the season.

Big Joe the Storyteller

An adult storytelling trip around the world with Big Joe Storyteller’s show Around the World in 5 stories, a journey featuring a selection of the world.

Featuring folktales and fairytales, the show is fun, funny, heartwarming and filled with wit and wisdom.

Culled from the days of traditional oral storytelling, Big Joe’s show will give listeners a wonderful experience that is enriching and entertaining.

Presented by the Friends of the North End Library (FONEL) the show will be held at the library, 20 Parmenter Street on Wednesday, May 8 at 6:30pm.

Abstract Configuration at Armenian Park

The Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway will once again celebrate the reconfiguration of the abstract to create a new sculpture change is a popular annual event.

In conjunction, a World Labyrinth Day: Walk as One in Peace and Harmony for all ages in cities and towns in countries worldwide will take place.

A reception hosted by Starbucks will be held.

Friends of the park invite everyone to attend this special event.

NEWNC Election Papers are Available

Signature papers to become a candidate for the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) are available at the Nazzaro Center, 30 North Bennet Street.

Candidates are required to secure 25 signatures of residents to be placed on the ballet for six available seats. Papers must be returned by May 6.