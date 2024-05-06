NEW Health Hosts Viva la Bocce

NEW Health is excited to start a new tradition for the North End neighborhood “Viva la Bocce.” This fundraiser, Saturday, May 4, at 12 p.m. at Langone Park, is a fun-filled day of friendly competition, meeting your neighbors, and celebrating the North End.

Food and drink will be provided along with give-a-ways and prizes. The tournament will take place on Saturday, May 4th and there are limited entries so sign-up before space runs out.

If you are interested in playing but unable to register, email Danny Coakley at [email protected] to join our waitlist.

Thanks to our partners at Sunny Girl, all players at the tournament will receive a complimentary sandwich ticket at the event.

Give yourself a chance to win some amazing prizes and support NEW Health as we continue our mission of providing high quality care to the residents of Boston’s North End and Charlestown neighborhoods.

Special thank you to our donors: Big Night Live, Boston Public Market, Davio’s, Forcella Restaurant, Injeanius, Joe’s Waterfront, Redemption Strength & Conditioning, Row Republic, SOMA Yoga, the Bruins Foundation and the Patriots Foundation.

Ticket Prices

5 tickets for $10

10 tickets for $15

20 tickets for $20

Tickets can be purchased with cash or through Venmo.

Raffles will be drawn at

Viva la Bocce Saturday, May 4th at Langone Park

You do not need to be present to win.

Visit newhealthcenter.org/viva-la-bocce/ for more information.