In Brief By Phil Orlandella

NEWRA opposes Mama Maria new lounge/bar

By a vote of 8-10 the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) opposed the request by Mama Maria Restaurant, 3 North Square to convert a portion of the third-floor offices and storage into a waiting lounge with a bar for about 15 people.

An application to the Zoning Board of Appeal to change the legal occupancy at 23 Clark Street from 9 apartments to 10 apartments did not require any action by NEWRA.

NEWNC votes on three agenda items

Three agenda items for consideration were taken action on at the April North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC). Were supported unanimously.

A request for a liquor license transfer from 353 Hanover Street to was supported by the neighborhood elected group.

Former site of Pomado Restaurant. New eatery Papparo Ristorante seating for 50 customers.

An application for Mama Maria Restaurant, 3 North Square to change the eatery’s layout by converting the third-floor office and storage area to include a waiting lounge/bar with seating for 15 people increasing the restaurant’s total seating by 4 was supported by NEWNC. The application seeks a variance and change its liquor license to reflect the new layout.

A request to change the occupancy at 23 Clark Street from 9 apartments to 10 apartments was approved by the Council.

NEWRA President FOCCP spring meeting speaker

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) Spring May meeting guest speaker will be North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) President Cheryl Delgreco.

She will explain the role of the community group and speak about the negative effects of climate change in the neighborhood.

Delgreco wears several hats. Her full-time job is President of the Media Strategies, a communication agency that provides strategic counsel to technology companies at trade shows.

She also serves as a mentor to start up programs run by Mass Challenge and the Consumer Technology Association.

The May 14 meeting will be held at the Mariners House, 11 North Square at 6:30 PM.

NEAA to honor John Fiumara

At the Opening day of the 2024 North End Athletic Association (NEAA) baseball program, longtime community activists John Fiumara will be recognized for his support of the Little League and many community endeavors.

He coached the Saint Anthony Feast Little League team in the past years and has been supportive of the NEAA throughout the years.

Fiumara has had many roles in the community including, treasurer of North End Against Drugs (NEAD), past Grand Knight and current financial secretary of Ausonia Council #1513 Knights of Columbus.

He was instrumental in securing affordable senior housing at the Knights headquarters on North Margin Street.

Fiumara will receive an award and toss out the traditional first pitch officially opening the NEAA baseball season.

Love Your Block Gassy cleanup

Friends of DeFilippo Park on Prince Street are seeking community volunteers to help clean up the park on Saturday, April 20 starting at 9 AM.

Participants will receive a T-shirt and be provided tools to make the park shine.

The community event is a rain or shine endeavor so volunteers should dress properly based on weather conditions.

FOCCP Gardening Care underway

A mild winter has allowed the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) gardening group to start almost a month earlier than usual.

The group has already started to meet on Sundays at 9:30 AM and Wednesdays at 9 AM.

Anyone interested in joining the award-winning horticultural group to work on the perennial and rose gardens should email [email protected].

No experience is necessary, training will be provided as well as all the tools and equipment.

New Community Center

Things are starting to move forward for the development of a new community center adjacent to the Mirabella Pool on Commercial Street.

A meeting was recently held by Boston Public Works, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services and residents to discuss the construction and design process.

Residents were promised input to the planning and final stages of this project.

Star Market helps NSC

Star Market on the Hub, Causeway Street, has been recognized for the many years of providing generous donations of gift cards for the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center’s Holiday Nourishing Program.

The business is a consistent partner in helping to provide food for seniors and families through the Center on Michelangelo Street.

In addition, Start Market, twice a week donates groceries and produce plus hundreds of gift cards over the years.

Big Joe telling stories at the library

Friends of the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street invite everyone to attend a very special Big Joe the Storyteller performance on Wednesday, May 8 at 6 PM by Joe Pagliuca/Big Joe a professional storyteller.

Hailed as “One of the best in the business” by the Boston Globe, Big Joe has been delighting everyone from children to adults across the country and around the world since 1988 with his exciting brand of storytelling.

Big Joe puts on a show that is unlike anything you have ever seen before. Using a collection of original stories and tales as well as various props, puppets and other surprises Big Joe sets the tone for great storytelling.

Learn family history at the library

Every other Friday at the North End Library, Kim Kerrijan will give tips on researching family history from 10-11 AM.

Based on experience, he’ll put the tools needed to help participants become a more accurate and dynamic storyteller.

This program offers an opportunity to be recapture and share life experiences family facts with other seniors and create new friendships.

Coffee will be served. For program dates visit www.bpl.org/location/31.

Earth Day in the Park

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) invites everyone to visit the park for Earth Day, April 26.

Environmentally friendly businesses and organizations will showcase ways to incorporate sustainable practices in everyday lives, like how to reduce single use plastics under the trellis.