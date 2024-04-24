Boston officials hosts Citizenship Day April 27

Mayor Michelle Wu, the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement (MOIA), and Project Citizenship are hosting Citizenship Day on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury. The annual event is an opportunity for people who are eligible for naturalization to get free legal help with their citizenship application. People must first call 617-694-5949 to make an appointment.

“Citizenship Day is an important and beloved tradition for our Office for Immigrant Advancement in welcoming so many community members,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As the daughter of two immigrant parents who became naturalized citizens, I know the pride and deep connection that can come from officially becoming a citizen, so it’s especially meaningful to collaborate on removing barriers to the citizenship process. I want to thank Project Citizenship for their partnership and the hundreds of volunteers who make this event possible.”

Between the costs of legal fees and the USCIS application fee, the process to become a U.S. citizen can be prohibitively expensive. But on Citizenship Day in Boston, hundreds of community volunteers, law students, and pro bono attorneys help people fill out their citizenship application for free. Applicants still need to pay the USCIS application fee, but those who are low-income may qualify for a fee waiver.

“Citizenship can be a life-changing benefit that allows for increased family reunification, freedom from deportation, and opportunities to become more civically engaged through voting and running for office. We are proud to have sponsored this event for 10 years,” said Monique Tú Nguyen, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement.

“Citizenship shouldn’t just be for those who can afford it. By providing free legal help, we make sure everyone eligible has the opportunity to participate fully in our democracy,” said Gail Breslow, Executive Director of Project Citizenship. “Not only do they and their families benefit, but so do their communities, the city of Boston, and the United States of America.”

The City of Boston has partnered with nonprofit Project Citizenship for this event since 2014. It is the largest citizenship workshop in New England, serving more than 3,000 people to date.

About 30,000 Boston residents are eligible for U.S. citizenship. Applicants must be at least 18 years old; a permanent legal resident for five years or three years if married to a U.S. citizen; able to read, write and speak basic English (some exceptions apply); and not have traveled extensively outside the U.S. in the past five years. Project Citizenship will tell people if they qualify when they call 617-694-5949 for an appointment.

To learn more about Citizenship Day in Boston, eligibility, and the benefits of becoming a U.S. citizen, visit boston.gov/immigrants.

The Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement (MOIA) strives to strengthen the ability of immigrants to fully and equitably participate in economic, civic, social, and cultural life in Boston. MOIA also promotes the recognition and public understanding of the contributions of immigrants to the City. To learn more, visit boston.gov/immigrants.

Project Citizenship is a nonprofit agency that provides free, high quality legal services to permanent residents to help them become U.S citizens. Project Citizenship offers free workshops, eligibility screening, application assistance, legal referrals and all materials needed to apply for U.S. citizenship.