Women Artists of the North Shore – Lecture April 12

On Friday April 12, join art historian Judith Curtis to discover untold stories of early 20th century women artists of the North Shore. Judith’s lecture, based on her work as co-curator of the 2015 “Strokes of Genius: Women Artists of New England” exhibition at the Rockport Art Association & Museum, will delve into the lives and works of influential artists Jane Peterson, Marguerite Pearson, Emma Fordyce McRae, and others, highlighting how color, design, and subject matter helped establish these women as experts in their field despite facing immense challenges in the male-dominated art world of their time.

Explore the current exhibition in the StoveFactory Gallery prior to and after the lecture; “Clean Slate: A Juried Exhibition Inspired by the Change of Season.” Tickets on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/856385882227?aff=oddtdtcreator. Eventbrite tickets are free; suggested donation of $10 to the AGC at the door. This lecture is made possible by the Charlestown Community Impact Fund. doors open at 5 pm, Complimentary refreshments. The StoveFactory Gallery is at 523 Medford St. in Charlestown, there is free parking at the lot at 511 Medford Street.