NEWRA Supports/Opposes Proposals

Two voting items were on the of a request by much North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) public meeting held at the Nazzaro Community Center and North Bennet Street.

NEWRA voted 2 to 16 opposing a request by Adriana Travaglione operator of Giacomo’s Restaurant, has entered into an agreement with former operator of Pomodoro to transfer a beer and wine license to 204 Hanover Street for the opening of a new restaurant, North End Lobster Company.

The community group voted 14 to 4 in support on a request to by Locale Pizzeria, 350-352 Hanover Street to expand into the former barbershop at 350 Hanover Street.

Violations noted are extension and conforming use and take out conditions.

NEWRA’s next monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, April 11 at the Nazzaro Center at 6:30 PM.

Two Local Teams With Championships

Saint Leonard Church’s boys and girls Knights basketball teams won the CYO/BCA championships in their respective divisions.

All the players, coaches and everyone else involved should be recognized and congratulated for an impressive performance capturing the 2024 championships.

Nomination Papers

Nomination papers to become a candidate in the May general election for a seat on the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) are available at the Nazzaro Center.

Twenty-five signatures of residents must be secured to become a candidate. The deadline for filing papers is May 1.

NEWNC Supports Three Agenda Items

Three agenda items were voted on at the much public meeting of the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC).

The Council supported a request to transfer the liquor license from Pomodoro Restaurants, 204 Hanover Street to a new restaurant North End Lobster Company.

They also supported an application for a permit to renovate the existing nine-unit apartment at 64 North Margin Street building to expand livable area on first floor unit.

In addition, NEWNC supported a request to construct an exclusive roof that for the top floor unit at 78 Fulton Street.

NEWNC’s next monthly meeting will be held on Monday, April 8 at the Mariners House, 11 North Square at 7 PM.

Passacantilli Named Fone New Secretary

Now that Friends of the North End secretary Arthur “Sonny” Lauretano since 2011 has stepped down, Victor Passacantilli, Jr. has volunteered to assume the position so that FONE can continue the 52-year-old fraternity’s newsletter and keep the original and next generation of members informed.

Sonny, now secretary Emeritus mentioned Victor during the transition.

FOCCP Membership Social May 22

An all-volunteer community organization, Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) depends on membership funding to care for the park, has scheduled its annual Social at Tia’s Restaurant and the Waterfront to hopefully attract new members and renewals.

The Social will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 6:30 PM, is always a great time bringing together new and long-time members for a solid community cause.

Attendees will enjoy some great music and dancing, camaraderie, good food and eye-popping gift baskets.

According to FOCCP, keep an eye out in your mailbox for an annual membership package and invitation in mid-April.

Greenway Food Truck Program and Festival

Park goers can participate in this season’s Greenway Food Truck program that offers 25 vendors featuring a wide variety of food and snacks at various locations throughout the park, starting April 1.

This is the 15th season of the program that attracts many park goers to enjoy diverse cuisines.

In addition to the ongoing program, the Greenway Food Track Festival will take place on Saturday, May 4 from 11 AM to 4 PM on Rowe’s Wharf Plaza.

Old North Speaker Series

The Old North Church and Historical Site’s digital speaker series continues on Thursday, April 25 from 7-8 PM.

Historian and author Russ Lopez will talk about the history of the LGBTQ + community in Massachusetts and how the Commonwealth has spearheaded revolutionary change in marriage equality.

The Series impact: is available by HUB Town Tours.

The virtual event is this possible with the donation of any amount to support Old North Illuminated, the non-profit that stewards the church.

To register a visit www.oldnorth.com/events.

“Italians in the North End”

A new book that depicts the resilient journey of immigrants from Italy to the North End of Boston a place of opportunity has been written and published by North End resident and author Patricia Annico.

“Italians in the North End” reflects on a community of hard-working immigrants and their families that call the neighborhood home for many years.

The same neighborhood that Sacco and Vanzetti, Charles Pozi and Rose Fitzgerald called home as well.

Annico reveals much of the North End’s history and the challenges of those who made their way through a perilous journey during the old days.

The book is available at I Am Books.

Open Mic Night

The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) recently held its first Open Mic Night-Tenn Edition (13-18).

Locale Pizzeria generously donated pizza for the successful first event.

Any teen interested in performing at a future open mic should visit the Center, 50 Tileston Street and sign-up and share their interest.

Successful NEC Fundraiser

North End Cares (NEC) held its first Kick-off fundraiser, a successful event at Artu’s.

The event generated funds to be able to provide events and activities for the community.

NEC President John Pregmon thanks Gianni and Nancy of ASrtu’s for donating the space and food and everyone who donated, attended and supported NEC’s event.

There were many raffle prize ticket winners.

FOCCP Elections May 14

At Its Tuesday, May 14 Annual Monthly Meeting, Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) will elect officers and two Directors At-Large.

Positions available: President, Vice-President, Treasurer, Clerk and Directors At- Large.

Interested parties can nominate themselves to be placed on the ballot. Send name, address to [email protected]. FOCCP is an all-volunteer community organization. Deadline April 23.