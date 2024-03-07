Three Proposals Presented at NEWRA ZLC Committee Meeting

A public meeting was conducted by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) Zoning and Licensing Committee relating to several proposals to changes in the North End.

Owners of 64 North Margin Street requested to renovate and expand a unit of space into the existing building garden/basement level and living space of approximately 1,282 square feet to existing unit with no changes to the building.

Adriana Travaglione operator of Giacomo’s, 204 Hanover Street Corporation, has entered into an agreement with the former owner of Pomodoro to transfer a beer and wine license to 204 Hanover Street to open a new restaurant North End Lobster Company.

Locale Pizzeria, Hanover Street plans to expand into the former barber shop at 350 Hanover Street.

Violations include: Extension of nonconforming use and take-out conditional.

The committee will present these requests and suggestions to the full board at a public meeting for an official vote.