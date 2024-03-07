North End Girl Friends Event

Start thinking about attending the Girl Friends of the North End gathering Sunday, September 28.

The annual special event of good old-fashioned fun and many memories of the past will be held at Spinelli’s, Lynnfield, from 12 noon until 5 PM.

More information regarding this great time will be presented soon.

NEC Gearing Up to Provide Community Services

North End Cares (NEC) is a community service group that will present several neighborhood activities, events and much more for residents to enjoy and participate in.

A non-profit group NEC will raise its own revenue to provide fun filled and exciting events for all ages.

They will also continue to support, assist and work with other neighborhood organizations that offer community programs and events.

For more information about this up start organization visit www.northendcares.com.

Restoring BPDA to City Function a Good Idea

When Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was a Counselor-at-Large (2019) she strongly proposed to restore the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) into a core city function.

Since then, she has filed a home rule petition for approval by the Boston City Council. The petition also calls for a director to be named, require accountability and oversight like other city departments.

The new department, under city control, will be responsible for overseeing development projects in the city. It will employ about 200 staff including architects and managers.

In addition, it will also focus on zoning regulations, design standards and a real estate team to handle city land deals.

Reportedly, most people believe a change will occur and it’s a possible move.

NEHS Fundraiser for Noble Journey Sculpture

An afternoon of fun and entertainment to honor the Italian Immigrant story in Boston’s North End, author Patricia Annino, J.D. will be hosted by the North End Historical Society (NEHS) to raise funds for the Noble Journey Sculpture that will be placed in the Saint Leonard Church Garden on Hanover Street in the North End. (Sculptor Nancy Schon)

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 2 PM to 4 PM at Saint Joseph Hall, Saint Leonard Church, 34 Prince Street.

Many Italians in the North End will be available and the author will be present.

Entertainment will be provided by a Capella group, Street Magic.

Complementary refreshments will be served and a raffle will be held.

Donations per person are $35 and is tax deductible. Tickets can be purchased online at www.northendboston.org/calendar or cash at the door.

NEAA Axe Throwing Fundraiser

An unusual fundraiser, Axe Throwing was recently held by the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) to secure funding for sports programs provided throughout the year.

Event was held at the Axe Throwing Club Boston, 42 Cross Street in the North End.

Don’t Axe me what next!

March 31 Deadline to License Pets

Unfortunately, pets don’t know when their license is up, so it’s up to the owners to make sure to renew it before the deadline of March 31. Remember all dogs in Boston are required to be licensed each year, it’s a legal requirement.

Licensing also serves as an identification for your pets which helps to find them if they get lost, runaway or stolen.

The fine for an unlicensed dog is $50.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Departments Animal Care Control Division is set up and ready to license your pet.

NEWNC Meeting

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting on March 11 at 7 PM at the Nazzaro Community Center, North Bennet Street. Agenda to be announced.