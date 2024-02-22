Daniel L. Passacantilli To Receive Malden Catholic Plus Ultra Award

Malden Catholic will honor Daniel L. Passacantilli of Boston with the prestigious Plus Ultra Award at the school’s 18th Annual Leading Beyond Gala. Passacantilli will receive recognition for years of going “Plus Ultra – More Beyond” through extraordinary philanthropy, dedicated stewardship, and unwavering loyalty to the mission of Malden Catholic. Passacantilli, a 1990 graduate of Malden Catholic, was born and raised on Hanover Street in Boston’s North End. He will be recognized for his significant contributions to the school community, which were shaped by his upbringing in the North End, instilling in him the importance of community and service to others. His devotion to Malden Catholic is rooted in gratitude and appreciation for the education, academic support, and encouragement he received during his time as a student. In addition to his generous philanthropic support, Passacantilli is a dedicated contributor to Malden Catholic’s effort to cultivate the next generation of leaders. He currently serves on the Development Committee for the expansion of Malden Catholic’s facilities and academic programs at 50 Crystal Street and is the President and Founder of the Malden Catholic Alumni Association. Passacantilli has mentored countless young alums and is a longtime participant in Malden Catholic’s Summer Internship Program. Robert J. Bucchino ’71, P’10, Malden Catholic Academic Administration Emeritus says, “Daniel has over the past thirty-four years undoubtedly committed to and distinguished himself as an integral component of creating, developing, and maintaining a positive and loving ethos for our Malden Catholic community. Each day, he exercises his talents as a modern-day Renaissance man with an empathetic and caring ear and heart to make, his school, Malden Catholic, a better place.” Passacantilli will be the youngest alum to receive the Plus Ultra Award. Past recipients include Dr. Eugene F. Fama ’56, a 2013 Nobel laureate in economics widely recognized as the “father of modern finance,” as well as the late renowned philanthropist and business executive Joseph J. O’Donnell ’62. Malden Catholic’s 18th Annual Leading Beyond Gala will occur on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Encore Boston Harbor. Over 700 guests, including alumni, parents, and friends of Malden Catholic, will gather to celebrate Passacantilli, as well as the success and growth of the school. Since 1932, Malden Catholic High School has shaped emerging leaders in our community, claiming a Nobel Laureate, a Senator, two ambassadors and countless community and business heads among its alumni. Annually, graduates attend some of the nation’s most renown universities including Harvard, Princeton, Dartmouth, University of Chicago, Georgetown, Cornell, Brown, Tufts University, Carnegie Mellon, Duke, Notre Dame, Northeastern University, Boston College and College of the Holy Cross, just to name a few. Foundational to student success is Malden Catholic’s codivisional?model which offers the best of both worlds,?single-gender academics during the day and integrated social and extracurricular opportunities after school. Malden Catholic is known in the community for its rigorous academics, SFX Scholars Program and award-winning STEM program. Malden Catholic curricula is designed to?improve individual growth mindset, leadership principles and success outcomes along with integrating the Xaverian values of trust, humility, compassion, simplicity and zeal.?https://www.maldencatholic.org.