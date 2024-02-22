Climate Alliance Commissions Flooding Study for North End

Using state funding, the North End Waterfront Climate Alliance has engaged Arup, an environmental engineering firm, to provide an assessment to integrate and advise the prior flood resiliency planning initiatives by the city, according to Cheryl Delgreco, President of the Alliance.

“Our project aims to define a preferred flood resiliency system along the North End Waterfront,” Delgreco said.

Apparently, based on the study, the plan is intended to go beyond protecting individual buildings.

It seeks to protect all of the North End Waterfront from current and future flooding that could occur from climate change.

In addition, the plan will be geared toward providing an integral of a large contiguous flood protection system extending beyond the borders of the North End Waterfront.

Reportedly, the project approach will center on direct involvement of North End stakeholders planning and design process of developing a resiliency plan that will be broadly supported.

“The output of this work will be an exceptional design study by Arup (commissioned to do the study) for a feasible and acceptable central flooding protection system from Battery Wharf to Commercial Wharf,” Delgreco said.

“We are looking forward to working with the community, environmental leaders and Arup to develop a comprehensive resiliency initiative for the neighborhood,” Delgreco said.