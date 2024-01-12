Successful St. Francis Fundraiser

“A Huge Success,” That’s how the Friends of St. Francis House described the annual fundraiser for the church.

“We had a shipment delivered to Saint Francis Hall a few days ago just before Christmas with approximately 23 boxes of stuff,” said John Romano.

Boxes of hats, gloves, warm jackets and scarfs were among the items sent to St. Francis House just before Christmas.

Boxes of hats, gloves, warm jackets and scarfs were among the items sent. The all-volunteer group also provided the church with $3,500 in checks. “This was easily our biggest collection yet” Romano noted.

“The Greenway Realty, 69 Salem Street once again partnered with the Friends on this amazing project,” Romano said.

Olivia Scimeca and John Romano said “They are truly grateful to all their friends, family and colleagues who helped out and contributed to this year and the last 20 years.