NEWRA Says No to One-Way State Street

A unanimous vote of opposition was taken by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) against the City’s proposal to turn State Street into a one-lane road.

The letter of opposition stated many reasons why NEWRA is opposed.

A proposal by Ristorante Limoncello, 190 North Street to continue the eatery’s outdoor dining and private property was approved 14-1 by the community-based organization.

The Ristorante has utilized the same space during the COVID-19 protocol and is once again requesting a city permit.

The site is a private piece of property, that the restaurant has used before. Not an outdoor street dining permit that was a city pilot program allowing dining on the streets during the pandemic.

Last season 2023, Mayor Michelle Wu made a decision to shut down outdoor dining on North End streets which was ongoing for a couple of years with community opposition.

Apparently, this issue will once again be confronted with the residents, restaurants and the city as the season gets closer.

Based on a NEWRA ZLC Committee report, the group voted to send a letter to the city supporting a request by Gordon Ramsay Burgers, 120 JFF Surface Road to convert the second floor of the buildings terrace from seasonal (March to September) to year-round.

There were no voting agenda items at the NEWRA January meeting to discuss or take any action. Presentations were made by three guest speakers.

Next NEWRA meeting will be held on Thursday, February 8 at 6:30 PM at the Nazzaro Community Center, North Bennet Street.