Rep. Michlewitz Addresses Harbor Towers Concerns

A large group of Harbor Towers residents filled the lobby of Tower II to gather information and learn about legislative issues from State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, who was elected in 2009 and currently serves as Chair of Ways and Means since 2019.

Michlewitz is completely familiar with the issues facing those living on the Waterfront. He was instrumental in securing state grants totaling $500,000 for the Wharf District Council’s climate resiliency planning efforts.

The Representative fielded many questions about many issues of concerns including parking, and the challenges that the increasing number of bike lanes created.

He also noted his commitment to protecting Harbor Towers in all of its constituents against the efforts of sea level rise.

Richmond Street Bridge Preservation Project/April 2025

MassDOT recently held a public meeting at the Nazzaro Community Center to advise residents and the business community of the proposed Richmond Street Bridge Preservation Project that is scheduled to begin in April 2025.

During construction there will be parking restrictions and a full six-week full closure of Richmond Street between Fulton and North Streets.

Pedestrian access will be maintained on one-side of Richmond Street at all times and access to abutters will be maintained throughout the project.

Construction will be staged so that the North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center parking lot and the dog park will remain open and accessible throughout the project.

In addition, nightly single lane restrictions on Route 1A North (the Callahan Tunnel approach) will be in place to assist with the work on the underside of the bridge.

Gangway Sculpture for Peace Garden

A quest by the Friends of the North End (FONE) and the North End Historical Society (NEHS) to raise funds to place a bronze duplicate sculpture that symbolizes the first steps down a gangway from Italy to America is being undertaken.

Once completed, the sculpture will be apparently placed in the Saint Leonard Church Peace Garden on Hanover Street in the North End, hopefully in time for the church’s 150th Jubilee’s Celebration in February 2024.

The sculpture is a reminder to all visitors of the value, challenges, courage and dedication it took to make their vision of a new life a reality.

New Year’s Wharves Tour

A one-hour New Year’s Eve walking tour of the Historic Wharf District will be held by the Friends of the Harborwalk on Sunday, December 31 at 1 PM.

The tour of Boston’s historic wharves will be led by Liz Nelson Weaver starts at Harbor Islands Welcome Center on The Greenway before proceeding to Long Central, India and Rowes Wharves to discover their rich history.

Harbor Towers Toys for Tots

Harbor Towers held a very successful annual Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots Drive.

The boxes placed in the towers filled up rather quickly and the toys were driven by the Social Committee members Jerry and Jane Berman to the Convention Center collection site in the Seaport.

Harbor Tower Book Published

Pearls of Boston’s Waterfront, a 46-page book (hardcover) created by Johanna Schonmetzler, a life-long resident of Harbor Towers depicts life at Harbor Towers during all seasons and times of the day.

Neighbors and friends in both tower buildings were among those who contributed the photos that represent life at Harbor Towers during many years of events and activities.

In addition to photos, the author includes information about the neighborhood, including comments from the owners.

To pre-order a copy of the book call 617-780-8730.

North End Holiday Shop and Stroll

The North End Beautification Committee as part of the 16th annual North End Holiday Stroll held a Christmas Tree Lighting at the corner of Hanover and Cross Streets with photos with Santa, music and treats.

The holiday stroll featured 15 independently owned shops, boutiques and galleries, innovative pop-ups, food, drinks and entertainment festivities.

Shop locally was the theme this season while exploring the festively decorated streets of Boston’s Little Italy.

Harbor Towers Star of the Month

Anex Paulsaint a full-time concierge at both Harbor Towers facilities on the Waterfront was named the November Star of the Month.

The Star of the Month program recognizes outstanding work by a concierge or page who either works full or part-time.

Criteria for receiving the award includes a high-level of work performance, exemplary teamwork interpersonal skills, punctuality and the ability to enforce the rules and policies of the Towers.

Recipients receive a certificate and a $250 gift card.

Waterfront Ice Sculpture Stroll

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) has an adorable snowman sculpture on display at the New Year’s Eve Waterfront Ice Sculpture Stroll organized by Boston Harbor Now.

More than 30 ice sculptures hosted by businesses and cultural sites across the waterfront.

may be the largest stroll ever and Columbus Park is thrilled to be a part of it. Sculpture will be on display December 31 from 1 PM to dusk.

Eliot School Students Receive Gifts

More than 30 students from the Eliot K-8 Innovative School in the North End were presented with more than 120 gifts for the holiday season.

An anonymous source donated $2,000 to help NEW Health and St. Lucy’s Society buy and wrap gifts to ease the financial stress for struggling families.

Caroling Carousel to Faneuil Hall

The Greenway Carousel and collaboration with the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) and Faneuil Hall Marketplace process faculty artists and student singers will be filling the air with fantastic caroling on Saturday, December 16 at 1 PM beginning at the Carousel and making their way to Faneuil Hall.

Tea Party Reenactment

A grand scale live reenactment of the Boston Tea Party will take place on Sunday, December 16 at Boston’s historic Faneuil Hall and Old South Meeting House starting at 4 PM.

The 250th anniversary event will include a lively possession to the Waterfront led by Fife + Drummers to where the Sons of Liberty will destroy loose tea into the harbor, two and a half centuries ago.

N.E. Christmas Program

The 28th annual Saint Agrippina DiMineo Christmas Program for North End children was held at the Saint Agrippina Chapel on Hanover Street. All children ten and under received a picture with Santa and a gift.

The holiday event also had face painting, balloons, a gift bag and meet Santa’s helpers and a variety of characters to cheer them up.

Grille Sponsors Luncheon

Once again, the North Street Grille sponsored a holiday luncheon at the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center for seniors.

The grill provided a chicken pot pie, a holiday movie and treats.

Another Successful Holiday Open House

Every year, the Friends of the North End Library, hold a terrific Holiday Open House for the community.

Participants enjoy great food and entertaining music, also a 50/50 raffle was held.

The Open House at the library is one of the most popular and well attended holiday events held in the North End.

North End VFW Post 144 Still Active

While the North End VFW Post 144 is no longer housed on Hanover Street, they still managed to meet at least six times a year and on Veterans Day they are at the Paul Revere Mall (Prado) to pay tribute and remember their fallen comrades.

Memorable plaques are placed on walls in the mall and the entrance to the Old North Church Park.

The veterans are still active in community events that take place throughout the year.

FONE Bocce Winners

The winners of the Friends of the North End (FONE) fall bocce tournament received their awards. Winners were: Anthony Cortese, Nino Guglieimo, Joe Testa and Anthony Antidomi.

Eliot School Helps with Food Challenge

Students, teachers and family members of the Eliot School in the North End joined NEW Health staff member to assist with the Center’s Charlestown Community Fridge #filled the fridge challenge. The school volunteers made their way over the North Washington Bridge (Charlestown Bridge) about a 15-minute walk to the Charlestown site.

The school also volunteers their services to the North End Center on Hanover Street.

Fireworks on the Harbor/First Night

A great way to bring in the New Year (2024) is to find your way to the Harbor Wharf and Christopher Columbus Park on New Year’s Eve. First Night Boston 2024 produced by Coventurers.

Bundle-up, take a chair or blanket and enjoy a spectacular display of fireworks.

Tunnel of Love at Columbus Park

Always a big attraction the Tunnel of Love at Columbus Park on The Greenway attracts hundreds of residents, park goers and others.

Created by Friends on the North End Christopher Columbus Park Art curator, with help from volunteer members, the Tunnel of Love has brought hundreds of people to the Waterfront to enjoy and take memorable photos of the festival lights, fun conversation, and to listen to romantic music under the center of the park’s trellis and to capture a photo of the perfect moment.

The Tunnel of Love will be on exhibit throughout the month of February.