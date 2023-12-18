City Councilor Flynn To End Two-Year Term As Council President Next Month

After stepping into the role during a time of transition at City Hall, District 2 City Council President Ed Flynn will end his two-year term as Council President in January.

?“It was a tremendous opportunity and an honor to lead the body, especially during these challenging and difficult times,” said Council President Flynn. “It wasn’t easy, but I tried to be professional and provide my colleagues with positive leadership, guidance, and assistance.”

Council President Flynn was unanimously voted in as the new council leader by his fellow councilors during the City Council’s first meeting of 2022, on Jan. 3 of that year, at City Hall’s Christopher A. Iannella Chamber. At this time, five new council members – District 4 Councilor Brian Worrell, At-Large Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, District 6 Councilor Kendra Hicks, District 7 Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, and At-Large Councilor Erin Murphy, who filled Michelle Wu’s vacancy on the Council after Wu was elected mayor for her first term – were all on hand for their first council meeting after being sworn in only hours earlier at City Hall.

?During his time as Council President, Flynn remained committed to an issue that has topped his agenda since he was sworn into office as the District 2 City Councilor in January of 2018: pedestrian safety in the city.

?“It’s an issue that impacts every neighborhood of the city,” said Councilor Flynn. “Pedestrian safety is critical, and we need to ensure our infrastructure and our city streets and sidewalks are safe. I worked closely with Mayor Wu’s Administration on ongoing improvements, such as speed-hump zones now being implemented throughout the city.”

?As for his other proudest accomplishments over the past two years, Council President Flynn points to an ordinance he co-sponsored with Councilor Worrell, which was passed by the council and requires the Boston Police Department to file a report annual report with data on firearms trafficking in the city to help develop strategies to prevent gun violence in Boston.

?Council President Flynn has also been instrumental in bringing a station for EMS (Emergency Medical Services) and the Boston Fire Department that will open soon in the Seaport District.

?“That area of the city has grown in population significantly, but we didn’t have the basic city services…and it’s been a priority to get a fire and EMS station there,” said Councilor Flynn.

Moreover, Council President Flynn said he’s also especially proud of his support for human rights, particularly for the immigrant and LGBTQ communities.

“I worked closely with the Boston Human Rights Commission and the Boston and the Boston Police Department to prioritize and investigate hate crimes against immigrants, people of color, and LGBTQ residents, and I’ve worked closely with community leaders to ensure that Boston is welcoming to everybody,” he said. “I stood by and supported the LGBTQ+ community and the important work of our health care workers and medical professionals at Boston Children’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital during targeted harassment of transgender groups and communities of color from far right and anti-LGBTQ groups.”

After a couple of other members of the council found themselves embroiled in well-publicized personal controversies, Flynn was also sometimes left to mediate internal strife among his colleagues on the council.

“Civility is an important part of being an elected official and leader,” said Council President Flynn. “It’s critical we treat each other with dignity and respect.”

In partnership with the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and the National Institute for Civil Discourse, Council President Flynn coordinated a civility workshop for the City Council, which, he said, was “aimed at encouraging civility and facilitating discussions on how to bridge across differences.”

As he prepares to step down as Council President next month, Councilor Flynn said he now looks forward to representing the constituents of District 2 for at least another two years.

“I’m fortunate to have an exceptional staff that has been with me for the entire six years, and [handling] quality-of-life issues, neighborhood services, and constituent services is the job of a city councilor, and I have been able to be successful [in this role] because I have an exceptional staff.”