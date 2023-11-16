Election Results 2023: Coletta Re-Elected As District 1 City Councilor

Gabriela Coletta, who represents Charlestown, East Boston, the North End and the Downtown Waterfront on the Boston City Council, was re-elected Tuesday.

Coletta, 31, had won a special election in May, 2022, to succeed now-State Sen. Lydia Edwards. Coletta was unopposed in her bid for re-election to a two-year term.

In a letter to the residents of District 1, Coletta stated: “I’m honored to have your confidence and support in my re-election to represent Charlestown, East Boston, the North End, and the Downtown Waterfront.

I understand many challenges that are unique to my district remain, but I know there is never an issue too large that we can’t tackle together. I remain committed to my promise to govern in partnership with you, to center your lived experiences, and to be ever-present in community.

The work continues. And I am so excited to continue working with you toward a healthy, thriving, and abundant District 1.”