City Council At-Large Results

There will be a new face as Councilor at-Large this January.

Henry Santana, who previously worked in the office of former District 8 Councilor Bok and also served as the city’s first Director of Civic Organizing under Mayor Michelle Wu, was the only newcomer elected to one of the four at-Large City Council seats.

Santana placed fourth in the eight-way race, garnering more than 15 percent of the ballot, or 32,902 votes out of a total of 76,397 ballots cast.

“Boston, tonight our city delivered a clear and resounding vote for progress. I’m honored to serve as your next City Councilor At-Large, and I’m ready to fight on behalf of every neighborhood and every resident of this city. Let’s get to work,” Santana posted on X after declaring victory in the election.

Other top candidates in the at-large race included three incumbents who earned the top three slots and secured their respective reelection bids – Ruthzee Louijeune, who will be City Council President, garnered more than just 20 percent of the ballot, or 43,127 votes cast; Erin Murphy, who received just under 20 percent of the ballot, or 42,476 votes cast; and Julia Mejia, who garnered more than 18 percent of the ballot, or 38,529 votes cast.