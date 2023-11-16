Columbus Park Trellis Lighting Nov. 20

Special to the Regional Review

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park will host the 21st annual holiday lighting of the trellis at Christopher Columbus Park in the North End on Monday, November 20, at 5 p.m.

Located at 110 Atlantic Avenue on Boston’s historic waterfront, Christopher Columbus Park will be transformed into a beautiful holiday display when the park and its trellis are illuminated with 50,000 blue lights.

A scene from last year’s trellis lighting.

The celebration is sponsored by H.P. Hood LLC and the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park. Additional support is provided by PNC Bank and LEGO Discovery Center Boston with an exciting new feature, the LEGO Discovery Center Boston tent.

Entertainment will be provided by students and instructors from the North End Music and Performing Arts Center, vocalist Phadedra performing holiday classics, Northeastern University a cappella group Pitch, Please!, and special guests Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Refreshments will include treats from Drake’s Cakes, eggnog from H.P. Hood, clam chowder from Joe’s Waterfront, water from Roche Bros., coffee from New England Coffee, and hot chocolate and cookies from the Boston Marriott Long Wharf Other 2023 holiday celebrations hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department include the lighting of the ship in Martin’s Park at the Children’s Wharf Harborwalk on November 25, and the Boston Common Tree Lighting followed by the lighting of the trees on Commonwealth Avenue Mall on November 30.

The arrival of Boston’s official 2023 Christmas tree from Nova Scotia will be celebrated on Boston Common at approximately 11 a.m. on November 21. This year’s tree is a 40-year-old, 45-foot-tall white spruce donated by Bette Gourley of Stewiacke, N.S., and her family.

Visit boston.gov/lights-on-bos for more information about the season’s festivities. To stay up to date with news and events in Boston parks, sign up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.