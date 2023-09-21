Police Respond Three Times to Construction Sites

After Boston Police responded to two reported security breaches, at the Horace Dodd House LLC development site at 190-190A Salem Street and 4 Snelling Place, residents were assured that property had been secured by general contractor Anthony Bellarti, a former City of Boston Inspectional Services Department (ISD) Inspector.

However, just a few days later, police responded to an additional 911 call at the same site, easily gaining access through a mesh barrier leading to the property.

Residents told the Review that the area, as of this article, has not been properly secured.

The first incident involved a man arrested naked in a home adjacent to the construction site, where it is believed he gained access.

The second incident occurred when a large group of teenagers apparently breached security and had to be removed from the project site.

Police responded a third time, when a resident called 911 again claiming they saw teenagers going in and out of the site.

They claim the area is being used as a toilet or for drug use.

While police didn’t find anyone on the property, they did assess the property as easily as residents claimed they would.