Geraldine Marshall NEMPAC Scholarships to be Announced

Six full scholarships, (in memory of Geraldine Marshall) will be presented this October to North End students to select and participate in a musical education or arts entertainment program, provided by the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) for 2023-24.

State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, each year, along with many volunteers and the business community holds a Cornhole Classic at the North End Park on The Greenway to support the scholarships in memory of his mother.

This year, the Classic raised $62,000 as many residents and others participated in the annual event, or enjoying a fun filled day for a worthy cause.

Each year, NEMPAC uses 25-30 percent of its annual program revenue back to people in need, through its revised tuition assistance program.

Corner Café Captures 19th Softball Championship

Since the North End Softball League came to be many-many moons ago, no team has won more championships (19) then the Corner Café has managed to accomplish.

The North End business owned and operated by Richie Longo said he has so many trophies he “can open a trophy store”.

Besides sponsoring a softball team, Richie also funds many neighborhood events for all ages and donates to many community fundraisers.

Three Guest Speakers

Besides the usual committee report, three guest speakers were featured at the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) September monthly meeting held at the Nazzaro Center on North Bennet Street.

Boston Police Community Officer Frank Champa, Boston Planning and Development Agency community engagement manager Jason Ruggiero and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz.

Police Public Safety Meeting

The first Thursday of every month, Boston Police Community Officer Frank Ciampa conducts community public safety meetings at 6:30 PM in the Nazzaro Community Center North Bennet Street,

Officer Ciampa presents monthly District 1A safety issues and will address community concerns.

FOCCP Fall Festival

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) have already made plans for their annual Fall Festival that will be held on October 14 from 12 noon to 3 PM.

The fun filled community Festival will include pumpkins, arts and crafts, entertainment and many kids dressed up for Halloween.

The popular Festival is open and free to the public.

For Kids at the Library

The North End Library on Parmenter Street has put together several fun and educational programs during the week for kids.

Mondays at 10 AM Storytime for ages 3 and 4.

Mondays at 3 PM Chess introduction.

Thursdays at 3 PM Crafternoon.

Buona Sera Social

ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) will conduct its biggest fundraiser, the 11th annual Buona Sera an evening with friends on Thursday, October 12.

The event features a wine reception, a fantastic evening with friends and a celebrity guest of your choice at one of the North End restaurants participating in the fundraiser.

It all starts with a wine reception from 5:30 PM to 7 PM at Wilmer Hale, 60 State Street with dinner following at many North End restaurants and nine guests’ celebrities.

To purchase a table for ten, make a donation or to learn more, go to www.bostonabcd.org/buonasera.

NEW Health Open While Renovating

NEW Health on Hanover Street, while being renovated, and even with a scaffolding outside the building, is still open and operating.

All services as still being provided in the North End and Charlestown.

Selected services, dental and vision, are temporarily moved to Charlestown.

NEW Health will continue to keep the community updated.

Podiatry services have been moved to the first floor in the North End.

Patients with questions should call the Center at 617-643-8000.

Scarecrow Village at Towers

It appear, for the last time, residents of Scarecrow Village will return to the Harbor Towers lawn area.

The site, can be seen by walking along the Harbor Walk just north of the Boston Harbor Hotel and Rowes Wharf.

They can be visited anytime day or night and will add some fun to the Halloween spirit in October, according to Harbor Towers current Chair Pat Gowdy. “Come by with your cameras and enjoyed the scene.”

Staff will be on duty and a family of pink Flamingos will be located on the site.

The villages will arrive on Friday, October 13 and will remain in place until November 3 or 4,

Star Market Cools off Seniors

Star Market on the Hub on Causeway Street, on a very hot summer day, provided seniors at the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) with three types of ice cream, allowing them to cool-off.

There were plenty of scoops of ice cream, even seconds, served with whipped topping, caramel sauce, had chocolate shell, nuts and cherries.

NSC Hosted NEW Health Workshops

A series of community needs workshops conducted by NEW Health and hosted by the North End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) was a valuable success for everyone that participated.

Seniors were asked about what health issues they feel are big problems in the community, what the definition of health means to them, what they would like to see in the community to improve overall health and more.

Participants received a supermarket gift card for their time and feedback.

NSC Welcomes New Member

Adam Balsam was introduced by the North End West End Neighborhood Council as the group’s newest member at their September public meeting held at the Nazzaro Community Center on North Bennet Street.

NSC also encouraged all community members to participate in the direction of the Council going forward in the present and future agenda that includes:

• Trash issues.

• Climate change.

• Discarded needles in parks.

• Outdoor street dining.

• Counsel change of venue.

Free Fitness Classes

The Nazzaro Community Center on North Bennet Street is currently offering fitness classes on Fridays from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM for everyone 55 or older.

The classes focus on movement, exercise, stretching and breathing techniques taught by Nancy Bellantoni.