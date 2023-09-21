Nazzaro Center Landmark Designation Moves Forward

Continued efforts by the North End Historical Society (NEHS) to declare the Nazzaro Center building a landmark took a giant step forward when the City of Boston Landmark Commission recently gave it their blessing.

Reportedly, the next step for designation approval is Mayor Michelle Wu signing off on it. Word has it that she has committed to approving the landmark request.

Recently, Rep. Aaron Michlewitz secured $5 million in state funds to renovate the building, conditionally, only if used for community non-profit use.

The two local non-profits have clearly indicated they were interested in providing community services in the facility.

Both the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) and NEW Health have made their intentions public.

Eventually, when renovations have been completed, the Boston Center for Youth could be moved to a new community center, adjacent to the Mirabella Pool on Commercial Street, made possible by Rep. Aaron Michlewitz once again securing state funds to the tune of $20 million dollars.