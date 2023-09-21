Dumpster on Salem/Hull Streets Poses Problem

A dumpster place that 176-176A Salem Street and Hull Street Court, just a few yards from the Old North Church, on the Freedom Trail, has created a rodent problem and other issues according to a resident that abuts the building being gutted.
Besides the alleged rodent problem, other concerns have been raised including:
• Dropping material from the building without a shout.
• The dumpster doesn’t have a cover.
• Workers, residents and people passing by our tossing food and their trash in the dumpster.
• Worried if hazmat or lead material has been put in the dumpster.
• Dust and debris on the street, sidewalk and private property.
The resident told the Review she called 311, but they didn’t understand her and told her to call 911.