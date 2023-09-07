St. Lucyâ€™s Society Donates 80 Backpacks

Eighty backpacks, provided by St. Lucyâ€™s Society, were recently delivered to students in need at the Eliot K-8 Innovation School in the North End.

The backpacks were filled with pencils, markers, crayons and notebooks, all donated by the Society who also provided volunteers to stuff the backpacks.

NEW Health coordinated with the delivery to school staff for distribution to the students ahead of the school year.

The Center works closely with the school throughout the academic year with various programs.

Reportedly, addition charitable collaborations are being planned for the future with the Society and NEW Health.