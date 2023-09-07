NEHS Project Updates

One of the goals taken on by the North End Historical Society (NEHS) is to have the Nazzaro Community Center declared a landmark.

Bostonâ€™s Landmark Com-mission (BLC) has possibly taken the designation one step closer to becoming a reality.

BLC has posted a final study report on the proposed designation for the facility located on North Bennet Street.

A vote will be taken by the commission at a public hearing on Tuesday, September 12.

NEHS is still waiting for a decision on their proposal to build a North End Museum at Lovejoy Wharf, 131 Beverly Street.

The idea of declaring the North End a historical preservation district seems to have fizzled, for now.

Author Talks About New Book

Author Victoria discussed his new book, â€œHidden and Plain Siteâ€ at the North End Library.

The book steps back in time and tells a story about the hidden secrets that have been buried for decades and weaves a gripping tale of survival and resilience, shining a light on the plight of Jewish internees and town people caught in a crossfire of waring armies.

Walked the Labyrinth with Wellness Coach

Boston Office of Human Services, Boston Public Health Commission and The Greenway Conservancy in collaboration with the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park have put together the midday labyrinth Park walks every Tuesday at 2:15 PM until October 24.

Katrina Piehler, health and wellness coach, leads this midday guided mindfulness break and walking meditation public event.

18th Century Wooden Printing Press at Clough House

The printing office of Edes and Gill, housed in the 1715 Clough House, housed in Bostonâ€™s oldest surviving brick residences, located on the campus of the Old North Church and Historic site in the North End is open free for viewing.

An 18th-century colonial reproduction of a wooden English Common press is one of several things featured at the house.

The 18th-century colonial printshop offers an interpretation of the connection between newspapers, the printing business, the American Revolution, active citizenship and the jux interpretation of liberty and enslavement of the colonial era.

This was the newspaper of the Revolution.

Dance Company Performs at Heritage Park

As part of the Momentum Dance series on The Greenway, Jean Appolon Expressions Dance Company will premiere an original dance inspired by the design and key features of Armenian Heritage Park.

The dance performances are a part of The Greenway Conservancyâ€™s Momentum Dance Series presented by Amazon.

The park is a perfect location but this dance performance.

The design of the park is all about movement from the annual reconfiguration sculpture, the winding labyrinth and the flowing water as it rises from the very center of the labyrinth.

The performances will take place on Saturday, September 23 at 11 AM and 3 PM.

Friends of NE Library Social Party

A convivial cocktail party has been planned by the Friends of the North End Library catered by the Sail Loft at the Pilot House, 32 Atlantic Avenue from 6-9 PM on Thursday, October 5.

The Friends planned for a fine evening, with great company, live music and delicious appetizers. Tickets $50. Cash Bar.

[email protected].

Dance Program on The Greenway

Presented by Amazon, The Greenway Dance Program, a free site responsive dance series will take place each Saturday in September featuring four dance companies performing twice a day at their chosen sites during the series.

The series culminates at the Momentum Dance Festival on October 7 when all four dances will be performed.

The series begins tonight, Thursday, September 9 with two performances on The Greenway at Rowes Wharf at 11 AM and 3 PM.

New Medical Director

The North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has a new medical director Kenya Hanspard, M.D.

Dr. Hanspard is a board-certified internal medicine specialist with over 25 years of experience in skilled nursing and long-term acute care.

He is also experienced in hospital and emergency medicine, previously working with several hospice providers.

The organization is pleased to have him on staff.