The Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival is this Weekend

One of the premier events of the summer season in the Greater Boston area is set to take place

this weekend when the 19th annual International Sand Sculpting Festival returns to Revere Beach

this Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30.America’s first public beach will host 15 sand sculptors

from around the world who will display their amazing creations as they compete for $28,000 in

prizes. The theme for this year’s festival is King Kong, in observance of the 90th anniversary of the

epic movie that captivates audiences to this day.The festival is a free, family-friendly event that is

hosted by the Revere Beach Partnership, a non-profit organization, and truly has something for

everyone of all ages. The festival will feature vendors, food trucks, and a fireworks extravaganza on

Saturday night in addition to the highly-competitive sand sculpture competition. For entertainment,

there will be over 20 acts of street performers, live music, and a special performance from Blue Man

Group, in addition to various amusement rides. Vendors will include about 30 food trucks and there

will be about 20 emerging small businesses and nonprofits taking part in the Beach Shop

Pavillion.For the first time, the Samuel Adams Beer Garden will offer live music, games, and

entertainment from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the fireworks scheduled to go off

at 9 p.m. Saturday evening.With the promise of good weather, it is expected that close to a million

visitors will turn out for the festivities. Needless to say, public transportation via the MBTA’s Blue Line

— which will be free — is the best way to attend the festival, especially with the Sumner Tunnel closed

for repairs. The Revere Beach and Wonderland T stops literally are just minutes away by foot from

Revere Beach.This year’s festival promises to be better than ever — and we urge all of our readers to

take advantage of this unique and fun-filled opportunity.