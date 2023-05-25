NEW Health Bocce Tournament

Several community events have been held in May to benefit NEW Health. It all started on May 6 with a Viva la Bocce Tournament at Langone Park.

Many sponsors helped make the tournament possible.

A raffle was drawn for a Mother’s Day package and an exercise package.

Following the tourney many friends gathered at Tia’s Waterfront to watch the Kentucky Derby.

Party for the Park

Friends of Armenian Heritage Park will hold a wine tasting to benefit the park’s care on Tuesday, June 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston.

Advance visitations only. Space is limited.

Coletta Guest Speaker

District 1 Boston City Counselor Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta was the guest speaker at the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park annual meeting.

Coletta was clearly aware of the issues that her constituents face and offered her services to FOCCP and anyone in the district she represents.

“We were delighted to welcome our City Counselor to our meeting. She was very informative,” FOCCP noted.

FOCCP Elects Officers

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) at their annual meeting elected officers and two Directors At Large to one-year terms.

Elected were: President Juliann Hayes-Rines (14th time), Vice President Ann Babbitt (11th time), Treasurer Allison Seavey, Clerk John O’Reilly, Directors At Large Suzanne Lavole and Patricia Sabby.

Old North Original Play

For the first time in its 300-year history, the Old North Church will host an original play, “Revolution’s Edge” that will premiere Tuesday, June 15.

The 45-minute production will run three-nights a week through September 19. Tickets will be sold at the door or online at www.oldnorth.com/revolutions-Edge/.

Water Main Flushing

The North End is one of several communities and areas that the Boston Water and Sewer Commission will commence water main flushing through June 6 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The purpose of the Water Main Flushing Program is to improve drinking water quality. The process may cause discolored water and a reduction in pressure. Discoloring will be temporary and is not harmful.

Problems call 617-989-7000.

NSC Friday Movies

ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) will show a monthly movie, usually on the last Friday of the month at 1 p.m.

Residents are welcome to enjoy popcorn and snacks and watch a movie on a big screen television.

For schedule call 617-523-8125.

Trip to Salem

The North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center is planning a trip to Salem on Wednesday, June 7 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at a cost of $30 which covers lunch, all gratuities and a snack. Five different lunches are being offered.

Pickup at 9 a.m. at Sterite Rink on Commercial Street and 9:15 a.m. at Amy Lowell Apartments on Martha Road.

Local elected officials have sponsored the bus.