NEWNC Supports Requests for Variance, License Change

By Stephen Quigley

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) gave its support to two projects at its meeting Monday night.

The first project involved zoning relief from set-back regulations for a roof deck at 287-295 Hanover Street. The owner, who appeared before the council on her own behalf, told the members that the zoning ordinance requires a 12-foot setback from the end of the building for egress to the deck that faces into Bakers Alley, but that she only has six feet.

She said that there were five other decks on the roof that shared a common egress and entrance from inside the building, but her deck was the only one that had a private entrance directly from her unit. The owner noted that her walkway to the roof would be enclosed with railings and that there would not be a head-house.

The owner said that this was her primary residence and that she had notified 300 residents in the neighborhood with letters and flyers. There was no opposition to the variance and the members unanimously approved the request.

In another matter, the owner of Bella Vista at 288 Hanover Street came before the council seeking changes to the license and layout of the interior of the restaurant that would not require zoning relief.

A spokesperson for the owner noted that the restaurant has been in operation for more than 40 years without a problem and that the recent fire has made possible changes to the seating configurations to better serve the clientele. The change in layout involves replacing 12 table seats with 12 stools around the bar. The owner also is seeking to change the license from just serving beer and wine, to serving beer, wine, and cordials and removing the restriction that the alcohol may be served only with food. The restaurant could reopen as early as late June or July .

The members gave their approval with four voting in the affirmative and one abstention.

In other matters, Jack Imbergamo, the liaison to the No. End from District 1 Councilor Gabriela Coletta’s office, noted that Coletta has secured additional trash barrels for the neighborhood and was seeking input from the community for locations. Several members suggested Richmond Street near the dog park and Fleet St. at Garden Court St.. Residents are asked to call Coletta’s office with additional locations.

Residents are reminded that the city will be holding a recycling collection of electronics and other similar material on May 20 at 400 Frontage Road.

Two members of the council will be leaving their positions. Carmine Guarino and Ashley Leo will be stepping down at the end of next month. NEWNC vice-president Rory Harrington reminded interested residents that there is still time to place their names for nomination to the council for next month’s meeting.

Residents also were reminded that although April was a quiet month for the police, they should take care not to become a “victim of convenience.” NEWNC secretary and Public Safety Committee member Amy Pollutro spoke of an incident in which a car was stolen because the operator had left it idling on the street while delivering a package. The car was later found in Charlestown.

At next month’s meeting, the owners of the Flamingo at 266 Commercial St. are expected to appear to address neighborhood concerns on June 21.