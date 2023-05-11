News Baseball Opening Day Parade and Ceremonies by North End Regional Review Staff • May 11, 2023 • 0 Comments The Hugh Chambers/Paul Rinkulis Scholarships were presented to three graduates of the South End Baseball League. Pictured, from left, are Democratic nominee for state representative John Moran, City Council President Ed Flynn, Mayor Michelle Wu, board member Norine Chambers-Shultz, Scholarship Award recipients John Lucas Hernandez, Jeffrey Valdez, and Giovanni Rodriguez, and board chairperson and coach Peter Shults.