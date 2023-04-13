News in Brief

NEAA Baseball Opening Day April 29

In anticipation of having another terrific baseball season (2023) at both neighborhood parks, the North End Atlantic Association (NEAA) will conduct an opening-day ceremony on Saturday, April 29.

During the course of the day, all baseball programs will participate in the traditional start of the season including the Majors, Minors, T-ball and Instructional Clinic.

Beside the above programs, two baseball teams will be participating in an out-of-town league this summer.

Long time Little League coach Al Vilar will be recognized and presented an award for his commitment to the league throughout the years. Vilar will also toss out the traditional first pitch.

The NEAA is claiming the 2023 season will be the largest baseball program they have ever put together.

WECA Meeting Set for April 13 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting in person on Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

Speakers will include Rep. Jay Livingstone and representatives from ABCD (Action for Boston Community Development).

Masks are encouraged.