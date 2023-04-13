FOCCP/North End Library Participating in One Boston Day

Local organizations are being asked by Boston Mayor Michele Wu to create events and experiences relating to the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing.

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) has responded and will conduct a day of kindness at the park on Saturday, April 15 starting at 10 AM greeting park visitors and handout kindness bracelets.

Traditionally, the non-profit community organization on Marathon weekend places 200 pots of daffodils under the park’s trellis as a symbol of Boston Strong.

This year, FOCCP will bring some of the plans to the North End Rehab Center as part of the mayor’s anniversary remembrance.

The group, on Monday, April 17, starting at 2 PM will invite people to pick up a pot of daffodils at the trellis to bring them to people in an act of kindness.

After 3 PM, if any plants are left, the general public will be welcome to take one for themselves.

“FOCCP is dedicated to creating and welcome urban green space in the North End and delighted to be a part of One Boston Day of kindness and remembrance and hope,” President Joanne Hayden Rines said.

The North End Library Friends will also honor the community spirit of One Boston Day with a free book giveaway to each child or adult who visits the library entrance on Parmenter Street will display books from the Book Sale collection of gently used books for all ages and covering all interests from 9:30 AM until 1 PM. Visitors can choose one book from the collection for young children, older children, adult fiction and adult non-fiction.

One to a customer, while supplies last.