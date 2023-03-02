News Briefs

The Italians Are Coming to the North End

Join Boston-based author Anthony Mitchell Sammarco, a noted historian and author of over seventy books on the history and development of Boston, as he speaks at the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 6:00.

In this lecture Mr. Sammarco will discuss how immigrants from Italy came to Boston and created a neighborhood that was known as “Little Italy.” With many rare photographs of Boston’s North End, this lecture will show the streetscapes, homes, places of worship and familiar places that make this neighborhood so unique.

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the North End Library.

For more information concerning the Friends of the NE Library, please email info[email protected] go to our Facebook and Instagram pages for membership information and a listing of other programs.

Also, remember our continuing improved daily book sale on the shelves in the back of the library which is the source of our funds to pay for these exciting programs.

WECA to Hold In-Person Meeting on March 9 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting in person on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

Speakers will include Sen. Lydia Edwards, Rep. Jay Livingstone, and District 8 City Councilor Kenzie Bok.

Masks are encouraged.