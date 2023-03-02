ABCD Saint Patrick’s Day Luncheon

A fun filled Saint Patrick’s Day Party, sponsored by Eagle Bank, will be held at the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center on Michelangelo Street for local senior citizens.

The luncheon will be held on Friday, March 17 at 12 noon and promises to be a good community event.

N.E. Library Little Italy Lecture

Boston base author Anthony Mitchell Sammarco, a noted author of over 70 books, on history and development of Boston, will speak at the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street on Wednesday, March 29 at 6 PM.

The lecture will feature how immigrants from Italy came to Boston and created a neighborhood that was known as “Little Italy”.

Many rare photographs of the North End will be shown with this lecture that reveals the streetscape, homes, places of worship and familiar places that make this neighborhood so unique.

The program is sponsored by the Friends of the North End Library.

Complete Book of Pasta Sauces

When people dine out at Italian restaurants there are several choices of different types of pasta sauce.

However, having pasta sauce at home is a different story, the sauce is usually the same, maybe a change at times.

Everyone loves pasta sauces but not always the same sauce the same way all the time.

There is a way to change the same old, same old home cooked sauce with a variety of selections noted in a book by Alan Bay, entitled “The Complete Book of Pasta Sauces” that offers a wide range of creative ways of cooking up different and delicious pasta sauces for a family meal.

The book is available at ambooksboston.com. Enjoy!

Tunnel of Love

During the month of February, hundreds of people visited the Tunnel of Love at Columbus Park.

It was the 6th annual special event established by the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) in the trellis area.

The event seems to get bigger and better each year and appears to be a tradition in the making.

It was an enjoyable event that had music and several things to do for those that visited the Tunnel of Love.

FOCCP’s members did another great job putting this event together, again.

Little Tykes Summer Camp

Fun and plenty of creative activities will be a part of the Nazzaro Community Center’s 2023 Little Tykes Summer Camp which runs from July 3 to August 18 for boys and girls ages 6 to 12 on Monday through Friday 9 AM to 6 PM.

Registration for the well supervised camp will be held at the Center from March 6 through April 3.

Space is limited for the popular camp program. For more information contact Patricia Romano at 617-880-9901.

The camp is a fun filled program full of activities that participants will enjoy.

Cutillo Park Renovations

Renovations will resume at Cutillo Park this spring by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department which is expected to result in a beautiful play area for children and adults to enjoy as well.

Working together over a long period of time to renovate the park the end results will be a terrific public park for the community once completed. The site will be blocked off until the renovations are completed.

Neighborhood residents, the Parks Department and elected officials worked together to make these renovations possible resulting in what appears to be a beautiful neighborhood park for everyone to enjoy.

Call for Park Issues

To report any issues at Christopher Columbus Park, call Boston Police at 911 or 617-343-4911. For maintenance problems like graffiti, lighting or damage call 617-635-7275.

Review Online

Having trouble finding a hard copy of the Regional Review, the community newspaper, is published online at www.regionalreview.com.

Any news items or photos relating to the North End/Waterfront can be sent to [email protected] Contact number should be included.

Ruff Board Members

Responsible Urban knights For Fido (Ruff) I group of volunteer dog lovers, whose mission is to work towards healthy dog living and work with the community to better neighborhood relations. Board of Directors include: President Leslie Horn Wallus, Secretary Maria Ciampa, Parks Chair Dave Coggins, Treasurer Anya Potter, Legal Harrison Lebov, Chairperson Brittney Mayer, Chairperson Kerry Mulvaney, chairperson Susan Horrigan.

Through the efforts of Ruff there are two dog parks located in DeFilippo Park. One on the upper level and the other on the second level.

Named Top-Ten Riverwalks

USA Today has named the Charles River Esplanade the top 10 Riverwalk’s in the US, voted number 8 in the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award.

This contest highlighted an important aspect of many cities across the US.

Riverwalk’s, including the Charles River, created areas for residents and visitors to embrace outdoor activities and enjoy scenic venues, all by being connected to a city.

The Esplanade Association is proud that the Charles River Esplanade was voted among the top 10.

Sesquicentennial Gala May 5

The New England Aquarium, 1 Central Wharf, Boston will be the site of Saint Leonard’s Church Sesquicentennial Gala that will benefit the 150th Building the Future Fund.

The special event will be held on Friday, May 5 with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM and is a black and white attire event.

The event also includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dancing and raffle prizes.

Tickets $150 per person and sponsorships are available starting at $2,000 by contacting, [email protected], org.

Participating or sponsorship of the celebration is a great opportunity to help continue many services the North End Church offices and future endeavors.

New NEMPAC Manager

The North and Music and capital farming Its Center (NEMPAC) has a new Marketing and Communication’s Manager, Will Neely.

Historic District

Both the North End Historical Society (NEHS) and the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) have met to discuss the topic of designating the North End a historical district.

The idea has not moved forward and still remains in the information stages.

Green Corridor Being Discussed

The West End Civic Association (WECA) and Landscape Architecture Department of UMass Amherst are conducting three listening sessions to collect ideas for two West End parks and a green corridor running from Leverett Circle (Science Park T Station), down Nashua Street, Lomasney Street and New Chardon Street that would essentially connect The Greenway and the Esplanade.

Books in Bloom Open House

Inspired by books displayed at the North End Library on Parmenter Street the Friends of the Library will present Books in Bloom 2023 Spring Open House.

The event will feature unique flower arrangements and guided tours of the library.

Floral demonstrations by Chris Jackson’s from Robin’s Flower Shop will take place on March 15 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM on the opening day and the program will run through March 18 starting at 5:30 PM.

Several library guided tours are scheduled for March 15 at 11 AM and 5:30 PM, March 17 at 11 AM and 3 PM and March 18 at 11 AM. Friends have worked had to present the Open House that has many programs occurring for everyone to enjoy and participate in.