News The Holidays in the North End by North End Regional Review Staff • December 15, 2022 • 0 Comments The traditional prelude to the North End Christmas Parade is the arrival of Santa Claus to the North End by helicopter. After landing, Santa pays a visit to Sadie Antolini who broke her leg while ice skating. Santa noted she’ll be in the Olympics before she knows it and gave a card to her and her brother Benjamin. After Santa arrived by helicopter at Christopher Columbus Park, the North End Athletic Association held its 50th Christmas Parade in its beloved Boston neighborhood. Shown are the Aleppo Shriners clowns stir up laughs in the Parade route.