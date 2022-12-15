Student Curriculum at Heritage Park

For the second time of a three-part program students from a Boston Public School visited the Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway.

Student place wishes on the wishing tree at the park.

The trip is part of a lesson curriculum Geometry as a Public Arts Telling a Story program developed by 4th grade students from the Eliot K-8 Innovation School in the North End in partnership with educators of the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park.

The curriculum is an exciting and engaging way for students to learn more about their family heritage and reflect on the American immigration experience.