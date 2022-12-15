By Phil Orlandella

Father Michael Simply the Best

Father Michael Della Penna, Pastor at Saint Leonard’s Church may not perform miracles but he has made the church a positive and active part of the community.

Since his return to the North End, he and the church have regained its identity as a real part of the neighborhood.

Father Michael has become a figurehead throughout the area and has been involved with many community organizations while performing his duties as a priest and pastor.

He is recognized everywhere he goes throughout the community and is well respected.

He was born and raised in the North End and participated in many programs, activities and events. He played in the local Little League where he made lots of friends and is still making them.

Over the years the North End has had many church pastors but one would be hard-pressed to find or remember a better one then Father Michael.

FOCCP Membership Drive

In order to continue to provide quality fun-filled family events the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) heavily depends on memberships and sponsorships.

FOCCP volunteers, year in and year out work diligently to create events and activities for all ages at the popular and well used park.

Membership renewal and new members working together with sponsors and public agencies make the park a special place to enjoy and host events and activities for everyone to participate in.

Local families love all of the open space and playgrounds. The park is a great place to unwind, sit and read a book or newspaper, have a picnic and connect with friends or make new friends.

Residence can become a member of one of the best community organizations by signing up as a member or renew their membership.

Joining FOCCP will help make a difference in the neighborhood park.