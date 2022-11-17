NEWRA/NEWNC Team Up To Address Possible Project

Carla Tankle, manager constituent relations, Boston Transportation Department updated the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) on the progress of the city’s sidewalk and street crosswalks repairs and reprinting and light synchronization.

She noted that a suit against the city has delayed the construction project but everything is currently ongoing and should be completed by the spring of 2023.

Residents made it clear that there is still much work to be done and hope the construction project will be completed as soon as possible.

Nikki Stewart, executive director of the Old North Illuminated, presented an update on the renovations of their crypt program. She said it’s moving forward at a good speed and will return to NEWRA in the future with another update.

NEWRA and the West End Civic Association (WECA) have teamed up to write a letter to the Boston Planning Development Agency calling for input into a possible development of a 700-foot tower at North Washington and Causeway Streets.

While no letter of intent has been filed with BPDA the community groups want to be involved from the start of plans developed.

The next NEWRA monthly public meeting will be held Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 PM at the Nazzaro Community Center. Agenda to be announced.