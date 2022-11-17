50th North End Christmas Parade

One of the best, if not the best, North End Christmas holiday event is the annual arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter and parade hosted by the North End Athletic Association (NEAA).

The jolly old gent will arrive at Christopher Columbus Park at approximately 12:30 PM weather permitting, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the special event that attracts hundreds of participants and is a family fun filled event.

One Santa touches down, the parade including marching bands, clowns and cartoon characters will make its way through selected North End streets.

Scheduled for Sunday, December 11, bad weather date is the following Sunday, December 18 same schedule.

The parade is conducted in memory of James “Jimmy” Palloto with assistance from North End Against Drugs, the Taste of the North End, the Nazzaro Community Center, Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports Entertainment and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

Ted Tomasone started this parade which has grown each year.