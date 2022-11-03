NEWNC Supports North St. Proposal With Conditions

For a second time, a request by Sal Lupoli to convert the former Traffic Tunnel Administration Building at 128-134 North Street into a single-family residence with five bedrooms and a two-car garage was on the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) agenda.

The first time around NEWNC deferred the proposal suggesting the owner continue to meet with abutters.

This time around, NEWNC voted to support the plan conditionally, pending the owner works with the North Bennet Street School (an abutter) on construction plans suitable for both parties.

NEWNC also supported a request by the Wine Bottega, Hanover Street to transfer its liquor license to a new owner at the same location, same name.

An occupancy change was supported by NEWNC at 354-356 Hanover Street was supported.

Plans call for changes from a two residential unit and one retail space to three residential units and one retail space was supported by the community group.

An update on the North Washington Street Bridge was presented. MassDOT has held two more public meetings to provide additional information.

The next NEWNC public monthly meeting (virtual) will be held on Monday, November 14 at 7 PM.