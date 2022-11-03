News Fall Festival at Columbus Park by North End Regional Review Staff • November 3, 2022 • 0 Comments Another family-fun Fall Festival was held at Christopher Columbus Park on October 15. Hosted by the Friends of the Park, the event attracted many local residents and others to the successful neighborhood event, with children singing and dancing with a minion and Curious George. Adding to the fun was a magic show, storytelling, face painting, October themed crafts, a reptile circus, kid size lawn games and an amazing display of giant bubbles. The extremely popular annual event was accomplished under the direction and leadership of FOCCP member Ann Babbitt and a team of volunteers