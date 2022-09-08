Three Requests on Monthly NEWRA Agenda

Tonight’s (Sept.8) North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) monthly public meeting has three voting agenda items.

The meeting is scheduled from 6-7:30 PM at the Nazzaro Community Center.

Ray Meadows, owner of two units of a three-story building condominiums, at 47-48 Snow Hill Street will present a revised plan for the replacement of the attic with a full third-floor and the addition of a partial fourth-floor with steps out to the roof-deck. Proposed building height is apparently 46 feet.

Jennifer and Stephen Badolato will request construction of a two-story addition, over a one-story lower portion at 22 Hanover Street. The building will apparently remain a single-family residency.

Sal Lupoli, owner of 128 North LLC is seeking to convert the former Traffic Tunnel Control Administrative Building (128-134 North Street into a single-family residence with five bedrooms and a garage.

This proposal was recently presented at an abutters meeting held by the City of Boston Mayor’s Office Neighborhood Services.