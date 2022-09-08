NEAD Family Fun Festival a Huge Success

A huge success, that’s the way the recent North End Against Drugs (NEAD) Family Fun Festival has been described by residents that participated in the weeklong schedule of programs held at various locations throughout the neighborhood.

Residents are still talking about the festival and the great time they had participating in the annual schedule of fun filled activities.

North Adams Team at the Rose Kennedy Greenway getting ready to have lunch donated by Paul Barker of Pauli’s North End on Salem Street.

“Working together with many volunteers and sponsors, we managed to provide a series of things to do for the neighborhood and other participants,” NEAD President John Pregmon said.

The festival began with the Johnny Paolo Memorial Bocce Tournament which drew many players, fans and spectators to Langone Park.

After the tournament the popular Emili Pugliano and Bob DeCristoforo Boston Harbor Boat Cruise sponsored by the Boston Harbor City Cruises.

National Night Out Family Game event attracted a large crowd that enjoyed the day with family and friends.

Movie Night held in DeFilippo Park (Gassy) and the North End Family Pride Day held at Columbus Park with many participants attending each event.

The festival concluded with the second half of the 31st Annual LaFesta Baseball Exchange, a four-game series, home and away between the North End and North Adams All Star Baseball Team. This series was a 2-2 split.

“As always, NEAD could not provide these activities without the generosity of many sponsors and dedicated volunteers,” Pregmon said.

“Their input made it possible for NEAD to make a terrific week of family-friendly activities and events,” he noted.

NEAD presented fifteen $100 Amazon Gift Cards to public school students and eight $500 awards to private school students.

The community agency is already planning to make the 2023 event bigger and better with the help of volunteers and sponsors.