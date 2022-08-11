NEMPAC Seeks Geraldine Marshall and NEMPAC Scholarship Applicants

In June Rep. Aaron Michlewitz’s 5th Annual North End Cornhole Classic to support the North End Music and Performing Arts Center’s (NEMPAC) Geraldine Marshall Scholarship Fund on the Rose Kennedy Greenway was a smashing success.

The annual fundraiser, where all proceeds support NEMPAC’s scholarship fund named in honor of Michlewtiz’s late mother, Geraldine Marshall, a longtime supporter of NEMPAC, smashed previous fundraising records–raising over $50,000 for the Geraldine Marshall Scholarship Fund.

Now, NEPAC is seeking applicants for the Geraldine Marshall Scholarship that will be awarded to four to five North End youths under 18. This full-year scholarship will let the North End youths participate in music lessons or other artistic programming.

The scholarship was established by Michlewitz as a way to honor his mom’s dedication to the arts and support of NEMPAC following her passing in 2014 at the age of 68.

“I am extremely proud and honored of what we have accomplished in such a short time since my mother’s passing,” said Michlewtiz. “My mother loved music, she loved the arts and I remember she always wanted children in the neighborhood to enjoy the arts. Helping children gain further access and appreciation for the arts is something she cherished. These scholarships continue to honor her ideals and I am very thankful to everyone who has made this a reality. She wanted children to enjoy the art so much because when she was a child people gave her the opportunity to enjoy the arts.”

NEMPAC also offers need-based partial or full scholarships from the NEMPAC Scholarship Fund, open to students who reside in any neighborhood.

NEMPAC’s Scholarship Committee reviews applications to the Geraldine Marshall Scholarship Fund and the NEMPAC Scholarship Fund.

“We would especially like to acknowledge the generous businesses and supporters of our most recent North End Cornhole Classic this past June, held on The Greenway,” said Executive Director of NEMPAC Sherri Snow. “Their support helped us achieve our greatest fundraising success yet – and we are proud to continue awarding these need-based youth scholarships with their support, especially following the pandemic.”

Snow said students or parents of children or teens interested in applying for the Marshall Scholarship (open to North end youths under age 18) or NEMPAC’s need-based scholarships (open to residents of any neighborhood) should complete and submit an application available at www.nempacboston.org or contact Allie at [email protected]

Completed applications are due no later than August 22, 2022 and applications are available in Spanish, Chinese, and English.

You can also donate to the fund at www.nempacboston.org/donate.