Johnny Paleo Bocce Tournament a Success

Competition was extremely challenging at this year’s 11th Johnny Paleo Bocce Tournament held at the courts in Langone Park on Commercial Street.

Many teams squared off in elimination rounds to determine the 2022 North End Bocce championship.

First place was taken by Christopher Cross and Case Mac.

Second place winners were Doug Sciro and Frank Sciro.

Third place went to Gary Forziati and Kerry Mulvaney.

While the bocce tournament was the main attraction, the event included music, food, water, ice cream and more.

The tournament was part of the North End Against Drugs North End Family Fun Festival a multi-day schedule of many community events and activities at different venues.

“The bocce tournament was a terrific neighborhood event attracting a large crowd and a tribute to Paleo who was involved in many community activities,” former NEAD President John Romano said.

“Funds raised (1,300) through the tournament were donated to the Traumatic Brain Injury Foundation in John’s name,” John’s daughter Linda LoPriore said.

She went on to thank everyone that helped make the special event the success it was including the Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins, St. Lucy Society, Madonna Della Cava, Cirace Liquors, Omni Hotel/Sporting Club, Seaport Bodega Canal, L’Osteria, Rep. Aaron Michelwitz, Sulmonia Sporting Association, Cinii’s, Carmelina’s, Boston Water and Sewer, Boston Police, Mangia Mangia and NEAD.

She gave thanks to Michael Benetti of the Special Events and the Boston Parks Department for the licensing and set up.

Olivia Scimera and Karen Valentine who ran the raffle table.

Joe Blazo and Mickey “Fund” Giannasoli that helped set up the tournament.

In addition, Linda thanked “My North End friends and their children who literally ran around picking up food and being there every second to make sure it all ran smoothly.”

She acknowledged North End City Councilor Gabrielle Coletta and her staff for their input.

The bocce courts, at Langone Park, were full with players, spectators, friends, family and many others to pay tribute to Paleo who was a community activist and dedicated friend.