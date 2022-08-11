Dodgers Take Two at LaFesta Baseball Exchange

By Ralph Martignetti

The 31st annual LaFesta Exchange was played in North Adams last weekend with e NEAA Dodgers making their annual 3 hour trip to North Adams. The trip started with the usual team BBQ and getting to know each other events hosted by the Canales family. After the pleasantries ended both teams took the field for the Saturday night contest. Matt Griffin opened on the hill for the Dodgers. The game started off poorly for the Dodgers as a combination of seeing eye singles and some defensive miscues left the Dodgers trailing 5-0 after two innings. From that moment forward the Dodgers got up off the deck and roared to a 11-5 victory scoring 11 unanswered run. Griffin found his groove and was mowing batters down as he tossed 5 scoreless innings with 7 Ks. As that happened the Dodgers offense clicked into high gear led by Joe Brienze who ripped two gap shot doubles to key the Dodger outburst. Matt Griffin, Kiernan Spock and Alex Parisi also contributed with 2 hits each and 4 runs scored between them. In all 10 Dodgers had at least one hit and the Dodgers rolled to an 11-5 victory.

Game two was Sunday morning and Dodger ace Alex Parisi got the ball. Parisi did no disappoint as he threw the first no-hitter in 31 years of the LaFesta Exchange while striking out 17 batters in a historic performance. The Dodgers continued hot with their bats and this game was over early as the Dodgers cruised to a 13-0 victory. On the offensive side Brienze once again had two hits and scored three runs. Richard Wells chipped in with two hits of his own, as 7 dodgers contributed at least one hit. Michael Murphy had a hit, two walks and two runs scored putting him on base five times in two games. Parisi had a hit and three walks. Really this game was all about Parisi as his combination of fastball, change-up and curve baffled the North Adams team and allowed Alex to do what no pitcher has done in LaFesta history.

Games three and four will take place in the North End at Puopolo park Saturday night August 13 and Sunday morning August 14. If you’d like to watch some good baseball and support the team please feel free to join us.